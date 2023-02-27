CareDx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $76.6 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $321.8 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $328 million to $338 million.

CareDx shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.71, a drop of 62% in the last 12 months.

