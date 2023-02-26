UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute. The U.K. government and the EU said von der Leyen would travel to Britain on Monday so the leaders can “continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.” U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said earlier Sunday that the two sides were on the “cusp” of striking an agreement. The announcement comes after months of bitter wrangling over the trade rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

