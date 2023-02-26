Macao eases COVID mask mandate as virus situation stabilizes

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao, the world’s biggest gambling hub, is easing its requirements for people to wear masks that had lasted most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, people no longer have to wear masks when outdoors. They’ll still be required in hospitals and on public transit, but casinos and many other indoor venues can decide themselves whether to require masks. The statement from authorities said the policy was eased because the virus situation in Macao “has continuously remained stable for the past two months.” Neighboring Hong Kong still mandates masks in public areas. Both territories had followed China’s “zero-COVID” strategy to try to stamp out the virus for much of the pandemic. The strategy was abandoned late last year as more virulent viral strains spread.

