Sondheim covers on Instagram, TikTok paved Eleri Ward’s path

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim’s “Every Day a Little Death” stuck in her head. She recorded a video on her iPhone and posted it to Instagram nearly four years ago, kicking off a career that wound through TikTok, a recording contract, touring with Josh Groban and now the release of her second indie-folk CD of Sondheim covers. “Keep a Tender Distance” will be released Friday. Ward is currently in the midst of a winter/spring solo tour with dates across the U.S. She also made her off-Broadway debut last fall as a swing in “Only Gold.”

