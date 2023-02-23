New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut’s destruction

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot on Feb. 13. It shows no people. But they are still there somewhere out of sight trying to survive. Bakhmut had a prewar population 80,000. A few thousand residents have refused or been unable to evacuate from the city. The size of the garrison that Ukraine has stationed in the city is kept secret.

By The Associated Press

