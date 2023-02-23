Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says former CEO Doug Parker is also retiring as chairman in April. The airline says former Boeing executive Greg Smith will be the new chairman of the board. Smith has been on the American Airlines board for about a year. Parker was CEO of US Airways when he engineered a merger putting him and his team of executives in charge of American in 2013. He remained CEO of American for more than eight years until he stepped down last March and was replaced by Robert Isom. Smith’s duties broadened during his tenure at Boeing, including working on the effort to return the 737 Max jetliner to service after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

