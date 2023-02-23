List: Some of the largest private donations to Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest private donations in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago have come from American technology companies and European foundations or companies with a social mission. The nonprofit Candid tracks donations to causes related to the war in Ukraine and compiled information on more than $1.2 billion in gifts from the private sector and individuals from around the world. With long delays in the public reporting of donations in the U.S., Candid says this “patchy, incomplete and messy” data is the best currently available. The private sector aid is a small portion of the overall global response, with the U.S. Congress allocating $113 billion in aid to Ukraine so far.

