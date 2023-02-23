EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The European Commission has dampened Bulgaria’s aspirations for a swift adoption of the euro currency as the Balkan country does not meet all required entry criteria. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters on Thursday before his meetings with Bulgarian officials that the country’s entry in the eurozone wasn’t possible before the beginning of 2025. He stressed on Thursday that the main stumbling block for Bulgaria is inflation which is especially high since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.