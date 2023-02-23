Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part

Boeing is again stopping deliveries of its 787 passenger used on many international routes. The company said Thursday that it’s looking at a part that separates the nose of the plane from the pressurized cabin. Boeing says the issue doesn’t raise immediate safety issues. But the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s still working with the company to determine if fixes are needed on planes that have already been delivered to airlines. The discovery is the latest setback for the Boeing 787. Deliveries were stopped for more than a year, until August 2022, while Boeing fixed production flaws including the fit of panels on the carbon-composite skin.

By The Associated Press

