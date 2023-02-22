Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:17 PM

Sunrun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $609.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.4 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content