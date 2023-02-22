Poland to develop 1st nuclear power plant with Westinghouse

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and the Westinghouse Electric Company have signed a deal for pre-design cooperation on the central European nation’s first nuclear power plant using the American company’s technology. Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski signed the deal in Warsaw during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden. Moskwa said construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2026 and the facility is expected to start supplying Poland’s power grid in 2032. Poland is taking strides in embracing renewable energy, but gets almost 70% of its energy from black and brown coal.

