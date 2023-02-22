Ligand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.4 million, or $1.98 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $196.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND