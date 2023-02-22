ESPN’s ex-top exec describes how soccer’s World Cup was lost

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony from a former ESPN executive is underscoring the high stakes and corruption that has enveloped the world of soccer. Former ESPN President John Skipper told a U.S. District Court in New York on Tuesday that his broadcasting company bid $400 million for U.S. broadcasting rights to the two most recent World Cups, including the recent one in Qatar. Fox reportedly bid $425 million. The U.S. government is accusing two former Fox executives of bribing soccer officials to undermine competing bids and help Fox win the rights. The Fox network is not a defendant in the case and has denied any wrongdoing.

