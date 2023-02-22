Can college abroad actually save you money?

As in-person classes resume around the globe, American high school seniors are increasingly applying to undergrad programs abroad in pursuit of cheaper (or free) tuition and more focused degree programs. But where your wallet is concerned, attending college abroad isn’t automatically the best bet. International student tuition rates and costs including visa fees and expensive room and board could add up. Cost of living and exchange rates vary in different cities and countries, affecting how much you pay for basic expenses beyond tuition. Here are the key costs to consider before hopping on a one-way flight.

