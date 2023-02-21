Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks

KRASNOHORIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Researchers have documented more than 700 attacks against health care facilities and staff a year into Russia’s war in Ukraine. The data was verified by five organizations working in Ukraine and released Tuesday. Residents in the city of Kherson said retreating Russian forces took most of the ambulances with them. Russians engulfed the last functioning hospital in Mariupol as they as they captured the city and threatened doctors if they tried to leave. The researchers who have mapped the destruction across Ukraine say the attacks follow patterns that indicate a deliberate Russian policy. Attacking hospitals and medical personnel is considered a war crime under international law.

By LORI HINNANT, MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and VASILISA STEPANENKO Associated Press

