Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $64 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $284.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA

