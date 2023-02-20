Ukraine’s year of pain, death —and also nation-building

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is both grim and vexing as milestones go. It marks a full year of killing, destruction, loss and pain felt even beyond the borders of Russia and Ukraine. But it also raises a question that’s unsatisfying because it can’t be answered at this partway point. How much longer until this stops? “Not soon enough” might be one response. But any peace deal looks far off as Russia’s invasion force grinds into Year Two. Neither side is close to reaching hoped-for objectives. But Ukraine is still here. That in itself is a stinging defeat for the Kremlin.

