US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States has launched an initiative promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries. The move seeks to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged. The U.S. State Department’s under secretary for arms control and international security said the declaration “can be a focal point for international cooperation.” She launched the declaration on Thursday at the end of a two-day conference in The Hague that took on additional urgency amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Advances in drone technology have accelerated a trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield.

