Shockwave Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $3.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $144 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216 million, or $5.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.7 million.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million.

