Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in gov’t

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is taking new steps to address racial inequality throughout the federal government. Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office in January 2021 that required agencies to conduct reviews and take steps to fix problems. The president is set on Thursday to sign a new executive order directing that those agency reviews be conducted every year. An adviser to Biden says the new order is part recognition that the goal of achieving equity is a “generational commitment” and is not a one- or two-year project.

By JOSH BOAK and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.