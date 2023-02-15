The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Skip to Content
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $71.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

