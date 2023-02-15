Starbucks’ Schultz declines to appear before Senate panel

Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before a Senate committee seeking to question him about the coffee chain’s response to an ongoing unionization campaign at the company’s U.S. stores. In declining the call from the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Shultz earned a stern rebuke from the committee’s chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders. At least 286 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021. Starbucks doesn’t support the effort. In a letter to the committee Tuesday, Starbucks said Schultz will be transitioning out of his interim CEO role soon and another executive should testify instead.

