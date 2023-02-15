Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $648.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.6 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.15, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJRD