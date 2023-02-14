GoDaddy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.6 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $352.2 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDDY