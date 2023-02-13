Ex-CEO of Germany’s Wirecard denies charges at fraud trial

BERLIN (AP) — The former CEO of payments company Wirecard has denied having known anything about false accounting at the firm as he testifies at his trial over its collapse in 2020. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany’s fintech scene until it filed for insolvency, saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) that had been on its balance sheet could not be found. The case exposed flaws in the country’s financial oversight bodies. Ex-CEO Markus Braun, along with two other ex-managers, is charged with fraud amid allegations that much of Wirecard’s revenue and assets were faked. They went on trial in December.

