Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $427.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

Arista Networks shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $136, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

