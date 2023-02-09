Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:54 AM

U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KION

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $199.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHAL

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content