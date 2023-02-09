Mesa Air: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $147.2 million in the period.

