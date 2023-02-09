Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has reported a 55% jump in October-December profit, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan totaled 50.6 billion yen, or $386 million. Quarterly sales surged 29%, as the shortage of computer chips that’s slammed the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan. The crunch was caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and other restrictions, which hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver vehicles to customers. COO Ashwani Gupta says buyers were waiting for a year for their Z sportscar or Ariya sport utility vehicle.

