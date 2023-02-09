GM reaches computer chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries

DETROIT (AP) — With the global shortage of semiconductors still crimping U.S auto production, General Motors has signed a deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to dedicate part of an upstate New York factory to supply the automaker. In a joint statement Thursday, Malta, New York-based GlobalFoundries said it will expand production capacity at its Malta plant exclusively for GM’s supply chain. The factory would send finished chips to GM parts suppliers that make computers to control brakes, transmissions and other functions. GM said the deal is for a “long term,” but the company wouldn’t say the amount of time, how many wafers would be supplied.

