DexCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $91.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $815.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $341.2 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion.

