Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man ended up in jail after authorities say he left his debit card at a gas station during a robbery. a Facebook post from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an alarm at a closed Palm Coast gas station in the early morning of Feb. 5. In the Facebook video, the suspect told deputies he left the card so “he could come back later and pay.” The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect’s name on it. Authorities say they tracked him down to return his debit card — and charge him with burglary and theft.

