Buffett’s firm has now sold 95 million shares of China’s BYD

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has now sold nearly 95 million of its original 225 million shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD’s stock, but it remains a significant shareholder. Berkshire Hathaway said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock market Thursday that it had sold another 4.235 million BYD shares since last month. Berkshire now controls about 12% of BYD’s stock. Until last August, Berkshire had never sold any of the BYD shares it bought in 2008. The stake Berkshire paid $232 million for had ballooned in value to be worth billions of dollars.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.