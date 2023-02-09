Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:33 AM

Ares Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $937.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $892 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.5 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

Ares Management shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARES

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content