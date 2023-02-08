UK watchdog says Microsoft’s Activision deal hurts gamers

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s stalled $68.7 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard has hit a fresh hurdle in the United Kingdom. Britain’s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that the deal will stifle competition and hurt gamers. The watchdog’s investigation found that the deal could strengthen Microsoft’s position in the growing cloud gaming market. The provisional report also says the deal would weaken the important rivalry between Microsoft’s Xbox console and Sony’s rival PlayStation. The deal faces opposition from Sony and pushback from regulators worldwide because it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. Microsoft says it’s “committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.