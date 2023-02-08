Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:55 PM

Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KION

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAII

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content