Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT