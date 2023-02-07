German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a lawsuit by environmental campaigners seeking to force automaker BMW to stop selling combustion engine vehicles by 2030. The environmental group DUH argued that car manufacturers pose a threat to people’s right to property, health and life if they continue making vehicles that produce greenhouse gas emissions. The Munich regional court ruled Tuesday that while the plaintiff’s arguments couldn’t be dismissed from the outset, “at present there is no threat of illegal encroachment” of their rights. The Munich-based automaker welcomed the ruling, saying efforts to cut emissions should be determined by democratically elected parliaments, not in the courts. DUH said it plans to appeal the ruling.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.