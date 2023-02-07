Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines

BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland says it will stop publishing almost two dozen print magazines and seek to sell a similar number. The company said Tuesday it wants to focus on core brands that make currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover. This includes newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO. RTL Deutschland is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. Bertelsmann’s chief executive, Thomas Rabe, said the company was responding to “the rapidly changing media landscape” and overall economic challenges. RTL said the move would result in about 500 job losses while 200 positions could be transferred to the new owners of any titles sold.

