Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:42 PM

Rambus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 47 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $122.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $155.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.3 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $571.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content