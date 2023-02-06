Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported a loss of $41.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.3 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.43, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

