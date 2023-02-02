Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The act was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993. Democrats Biden and Clinton will take part in an event Thursday at the White House aimed at putting the spotlight on the legislation. The act guaranteed many American workers up to 12 unpaid weeks off to recover from major illness or childbirth or to take care of sick family members. Earlier in his term, Biden championed but failed to win support for paid family leave for workers.

