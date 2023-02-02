Indian Ocean species caught between local, EU interests

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Indian Ocean countries who want better safeguards for marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are being resisted by the European Union who has interests in the region, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday Feb. 3 for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 countries that decide regulations and management of tuna in the ocean. India plans to propose to eliminate the use of high-tech devices to scoop vast amounts of marine life and Kenya wants a limit on the devices and more transparency on tuna fisheries. But the EU appears set to oppose any plans that would limit fishing.

