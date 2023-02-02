Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden says in a statement that Deese will step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government. He also negotiated with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.