Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock
By KRUTIKA PATHI
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has called off his flagship company’s sale of $2.5 billion shares. The decision late Wednesday comes after his sprawling conglomerate shed tens of billions in market value, following claims of fraud from a U.S.-based short-selling firm. In a statement, the Adani Group said it wasn’t going ahead with the share sale, citing a volatile market and an unprecedented situation. The share sale was preliminarily sold out as of Tuesday. Adani Group said it will return the proceeds from the offering. Hindenburg Research is a financial research firm with a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling. It has accused Adani Group of “brazen” stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, among other financial abuses.