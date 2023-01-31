Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people have protested through central Brussels to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 crisis. Trade union activists and workers demand that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people and that pay scales would be upped considerably to make the sector more attractive to young professionals. The government has acknowledged the problems but has yet to come up with any convincing plan to turn the crisis in the sector around.

