China accuses Washington of wanting ‘technological hegemony’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has accused Washington of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might raise pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move was reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. It would tighten restrictions imposed in 2019 that limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, was allowed to buy some less-advanced components. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of conflict between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying, an accusation the company denies.

