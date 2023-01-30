Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in Texas, beyond

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are canceling dozens of flights in north Texas, which is under a winter storm warning until midweek. Tracking service FlightAware says about 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled by early Monday afternoon. At nearby Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which is dominated by American, nearly 15% of flights were scrubbed. Dozens more flights were canceled in Denver and Austin. Nationwide, Southwest had canceled more than 330 flights, or about 8% of its entire schedule, while American had dropped nearly 180 flights, 5% of its schedule. Beyond Texas, forecasters say ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch into the Deep South this week.

