Tesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall

The business software maker is trimming its workforce after profits dropped sharply.

The airline reported a big fourth-quarter loss following massive flight cancellations last month.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.17 to $35.70.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.61.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $4.87 to $77.09.

The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.

The electric vehicle maker’s profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

