Intl judges reopen Philippines ‘war on drugs’ investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges have cleared the way for the court’s prosecution office to resume its investigation into the so-called war on drugs in the Philippines. Prosecutor Karim Khan asked judges for permission last year to reactivate his investigation into alleged crimes against humanity between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, linked to the deadly crackdown. The probe was suspended in late 2021 after the Philippines said it already was investigating the crimes and so the ICC, a court of last resort, didn’t have jurisdiction. In their ruling Thursday, a panel of judges agreed Khan could resume his investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.